Kenyatta Urges Kenyans to Pray for the Nation Ahead of Polls

Photo: Daily Monitor

Kenya President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Nairobi — President Uhuru Kenyatta has called on Kenyans to pray for the nation ahead of the General Election to be held on August 8.

President Kenyatta has asked citizens to dedicate the first week of March towards praying for the peace and stability of the country saying development could only be achieved in a cohesive environment.

"I call upon all Kenyans for one week in the month of March beginning Monday March 6 to pray for the peace of our beloved nation," he said. "I urge Muslims to congregate in their Mosques on Friday 10 and Christians in their Churches on Saturday and Sunday 11 and 12 March respectively to pray for our nation. The future of our nation is in the hands of each and every one of us."

Speaking during the launch of this year's Lent Campaign being spearheaded by the Kenya Conference of Catholic Bishops (KCCB) through the Catholic Justice and Peace Commission (CJPC), the President said political leaders ought to preach peace and desist from making remarks that are likely to stir violence in the country.

"Embrace peace in your utterances, in your homes, in your work places and correct those around you who seek conflict and confrontations," he said while addressing thousands of Catholics during the launch held at the University of Nairobi.

"As a citizen and as President I will practice what I preach holding myself to a high standard of integrity and I pray that God takes my hand and all our millions of hands to guide us forward to a higher destiny in the coming weeks months and years."

He implored citizens to guard against negative political rivalry that could destabilize the nation saying leaders seeking elective posts must pass the integrity test and conduct themselves in a peaceful manner in the campaign trail.

Kenyatta who will be contesting for a second term in the sixth presidential election to be held in the country's history said leaders must be judged by their track record appealing to Kenyans avoid leaders who are out to divide them on the basis on their political persuasions.

"As is written in Matthew : by their fruits you shall know them. Leaders whose fruits are sweet to Kenya will not be ones who use sly-code to divide and escalate confrontation and promote negative ethnicity."

Challenging the youths to raise above the negative ethnic tide that has threatened the security of the country in past elections.

Kenyatta said the youths should seize the opportunity presented by the upcoming polls to elect leaders who will champion for their interests and the nation's economic growth.

"I strongly believed that we are the generation that can end this cycles that turn every elections into a national security event," Kenyatta urged adding that the county's fate must not be left to the whims and winds of politics.