Nigeria: Don Jazzy Launches Free Wifi Service in Lagos

Mavin Records CEO, Don Jazzy, launched his latest business initiative, a free WiFi service -Flobyt in Lagos on Friday.

The unveiling of the initiative was held at Renaissance Hotel in Lagos. Don Jazzy partnered with founder of Tsaboin, Dele Odufuye, to make the dream a reality.

The founders say Flobyt is a free WiFi service installed across partner locations in Lagos like eateries, parks, taxis, buses, restaurants, cafés and many other businesses.

The service is free for patrons of a business who wish to access the Internet while in the premises of the patron locations. The Internet router itself is a plug-and-play device that, according to the founders, does not require much technical know-how to operate.

Speaking at the occasion, Don Jazzy said investing in Flobyt has been a life-long dream of his.

He said, "I have always wanted to play big in the technology space and I looked for people who were sound and had a beautiful track record in the technology space. This is my first business investment in the technology space that is public while I remain a silent partner in others.

"I am really interested in driving Flobyts reach beyond Lagos. Our Wi-Fi is the fastest in town and those who stream our music and content as entertainers are from the US and the UK. We believe that if we improve our services the numbers can improve."

In addition, Don Jazzy revealed that at specified locations, between 10-30 people can be connected to Flobyt at the same time while in locations with higher traffic, Flobyt Max can provide internet service to 10 - 80 concurrent users.

On his part, Mr. Odufaye said, "You simply walk into any of our partner outlets and patronise them. While you are at that, you can log into Flobyt's free WiFi service available. Join the "Flobyt FREE Wifi". If your browser pops up for authentication, just visit www.mavinrecords.com or click on "Free Access" button shown to you.

"We are using state-of-the-art WiFi technology equipment that balances speed, quality of service, security and data consumption. This equipment is lightweight and easier to manage. These are the technological and business edges."

Speaking further, Don Jazzy told PREMIUM TIMES that Flobyts will avail Nigerian entertainers an opportunity to begin to eke a living from their craft.

He said, "If it benefits my own company its going to benefit every other entertainer. Now fellow artistes can now have more people accessing their music and if you are staging an event, they can invite Flobyt to activate the venue. That way, they can reach their core fans that are gathered at the event.

Away from Flobyt, PREMIUM TIMES also took the top producer up on some questions pertaining to his his music career and future plans.

When asked if he had an album in the works, he said, "I am not releasing an album anytime soon because I have other artistes whom I need to promote but filmmaking is definitely in the works. I don't regard myself as an artiste because I am shy and reserved. I don't like talking in public, I can sing in the studio but performing it on stage is the problem, I don't want to be regarded as a fake artiste but I will go into movie making in the near future."