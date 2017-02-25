Tanzania: Regional Team to Step Up Anti-Drugs War

Dodoma — Police have formed a regional task force to combat drugs.

It will arrest drug dealers and consumption as well as destroy marijuana and khat farms.

Police have also directed the municipality to remove all children loitering in streets.

They said many of the children were abusing drugs including sniffing glue.

They spend most of their time around Mwalimu Nyerere Memorial Grounds at the municipal centre.

The Officer Commanding Dodoma District, Mr Daniel Sillah, told councillors that members of the task force would be from police, the National Service, Tanzania People's Defence Forces and Prevention and Combating of Corruption Bureau.

According to Mr Sillah, 152 drug cases were filed in court last year and 212 others between January and mid this month.

Among the suspects, 28 are women.

He warned that there was a danger of losing the war against drugs unless the drive was intensified.

Reacting to the civic leaders' sentiments, he admitted that many young drug abusers were loiterers.

However, he said, according to prevailing laws, offenders aged below 18 are supposed to be canned only and released.

"The director should remove these youths from streets," he said.

In the meantime, councillors have blamed their counterparts in the Finance Committee for sending more money in projects being implemented in their areas.

Mbabala councillor Pascazia Mayala (CCM) wanted her colleagues to pass a resolution that would ensure that areas served by the current Finance Committee members do not get further allocation of development funds.

"We should have an arrangement where areas served by Finance Committee members should be the last in receiving development allocation," she proposed.

Kikombo councillor Yona Kusaja (Chadema) proposed that development money be shared equitably by all wards irrespective of projects which they wanted to implement.

However, Majengo councillor Msinta Mayaoyao (CCM) who is the member of the committee refuted the allegations.

Municipal director Godwine Kunambi said he was aware of the anomaly and would work on it.