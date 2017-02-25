25 February 2017

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria: Johnny Slams Christians, Muslims Praying for Buhari's Death

A leader of the All Progressives Congress APC in Delta State, High Chief Michael Johnny has condemned both Christians and Muslims praying for the death of President Muhammadu Buhari, describing such an act as ungodly and demonic.

Johnny, who is also Chairman of Egbema Gbaramatu Communities Development Foundation, said: "It is shameful and unfortunate that Christians and Muslims in Nigeria who claimed to be children of God could pray for the death of their fellow human.

In the Bible our Lord Jesus never told Christians or taught them to pray for the death of their fellow human. Even in the Quran, Muslims were never taught to pray for the death of their fellow brother".

In a statement by his media office in Abuja, he advised those who had wished Buhari death to return to God for forgiveness, noting that Buhari became President of Nigeria by the divine power and grace of God Almighty.

"The President could be sick now but his illness does not in any away stop the good work that God has started using him to do for the country. President Buhari had already laid a good foundation for the country".

He pointed out that " at Buhari's age, no right thinking human will wish his or her father of that age to die, so, I do not see any reason why some persons who would not pray for the death of their fathers should pray for the death of President Buhari, who is also somebody's father".

