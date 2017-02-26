Zimbabwe: Grace Says Mugabe Is a an 'Intelligent Hubby', a 'Moving Encyclopaedia'

President Robert Mugabe is not only "very intelligent" but is actually a "moving encyclopaedia", his wife, Grace has claimed.

She was addressing crowds that had gathered at Rhodes Estate Preparatory School (REPS) in Matopos to celebrate President Mugabe's 93rd birthday on Saturday.

"The bottom line is that President Mugabe is a very intelligent person, who has a very sharp memory, which, like wine, gets better with age, again a rare gift from God," she said.

The First Lady said she was privileged to have shared part of her life with President Mugabe who she claimed is well read.

She added, "As my husband and colleague, I live with him, cook for him, share the table with him and discuss many issues as a family.

"In other words, we share so many intimate discussions together, as many ordinary couples do."

She went on, "The President is a moving encyclopaedia, a very knowledgeable person, who is widely read and one who is at ease with himself on any subject.

"He is very amazing at the manner he grasps issues, be they political, social, economic or cultural."

Mugabe's wife also castigated the Western world for imposing sanctions on the First family and the inner circle claiming that the targeted measures were a reaction to Mugabe's "principles" and philosophy.

She said Mugabe represents "everything virtuous to the downtrodden people in the world."