Rwanda Bids to Host FIFA Council Meeting

FIFA president Gianni Infantino has said that the World governing body will asses Rwanda's bid to host the 2017 Fifa Executive Committee meeting in October. Infantino said this yesterday at Ferwafa House after arriving for a one day visit that also saw him commission a Rwf 3.8 billion Ferwafa hotel.

" We are here to assess whether Rwanda is capable of hosting the meeting," the Swiss lawyer said adding that Rwanda has a very good chance of hosting the meeting because of its success in hosting continental football tournaments as well as global meetings.

Infantino arrived in the country yesterday afternoon and immediately went to watch a league match that pit league leaders Rayon Sport against Police. The game ended in a 2-2 draw. The FIFA president then laid a foundation stone for the construction of FERWAFA Village, which was originally FERWAFA Hotel, in Remera.

The FERWAFA Village, whose construction works is expected to take 18 months, is estimated to cost Rwf3.85 billion. The hotel will be built in four phases and the first phase will include construction of 40 rooms.

The hotel is expected to reduce on the expenses that the Ministry of Sports and Culture (MINISPOC) incurs on national teams during residential training or accommodation for visiting national teams.

The FIFA president will visit Gisozi memorial centre today before departure.