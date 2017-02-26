26 February 2017

The New Times (Kigali)

Rwanda Bids to Host FIFA Council Meeting

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Peter Kamasa

FIFA president Gianni Infantino has said that the World governing body will asses Rwanda's bid to host the 2017 Fifa Executive Committee meeting in October. Infantino said this yesterday at Ferwafa House after arriving for a one day visit that also saw him commission a Rwf 3.8 billion Ferwafa hotel.

" We are here to assess whether Rwanda is capable of hosting the meeting," the Swiss lawyer said adding that Rwanda has a very good chance of hosting the meeting because of its success in hosting continental football tournaments as well as global meetings.

Infantino arrived in the country yesterday afternoon and immediately went to watch a league match that pit league leaders Rayon Sport against Police. The game ended in a 2-2 draw. The FIFA president then laid a foundation stone for the construction of FERWAFA Village, which was originally FERWAFA Hotel, in Remera.

The FERWAFA Village, whose construction works is expected to take 18 months, is estimated to cost Rwf3.85 billion. The hotel will be built in four phases and the first phase will include construction of 40 rooms.

The hotel is expected to reduce on the expenses that the Ministry of Sports and Culture (MINISPOC) incurs on national teams during residential training or accommodation for visiting national teams.

The FIFA president will visit Gisozi memorial centre today before departure.

Rwanda

Match Ambitions to Action, Kagame Tells Leaders

With clarity on their mission and ambitions to deliver the country to a bright future having been well defined over the… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.