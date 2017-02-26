26 February 2017

The New Times (Kigali)

Rwanda: Meet Christopher - Rwanda's Rising RnB King

interview By Sharon Kantengwa

Known for his love ballads, Christopher Muneza is known to be one of the fast rising music artists in the country. He is also currently pursuing a Bachelor's degree in Finance at Kigali Independent University, amidst his continuous release of hit songs. The RnB maestro had a chat with Sunday Magazine's Sharon Kantengwa about his music career and future plans.

What inspired you to do music?

I was always inspired by legendary musicians like Cecile Kayirebwa, and because I used to love her songs since I was little, I chose to use my talent when the opportunity came my way. I am glad that my decision has not been a disappointment as I get to improve musically.

Which one of your songs moves you emotionally?

There's a song I composed called 'UwoNinde' which I wrote as a way of expressing my feelings. The song is about my experience as a senior four student, and the peer pressure that comes with being a student. My friends always used to push me into getting a girlfriend but I always told them, that I wasn't searching because it wasn't yet the right time for me.

Where do you draw the inspiration to write your own songs?

I get the inspiration from couples, my friends and people around me. I sing about love mostly, because even if many artists are singing about it, love is a vast topic that can never be exhausted because it is the most genuine feeling ever. Love is a rule from God that people often take seriously.

What has been your lowest point in your music career?

My lowest point was during the Primus Guma Guma competition. I had high expectations in the competition and I was using a lot of effort in the competition but unfortunately I did not make it as a winner.

How has your music life been like since you shifted management from Kina music?

I decided to leave to have enough time to prepare my team.I left because I wanted to achieve big and work out things on my own. We still have a collaboration with the Kina Music team although our work relations are not like they used to be before. The difference now, is that I am in charge of my own projects.

What do you attribute your music career success to?

My focus talent and love for my music. 'IriJoro', a song I sang with Danny Nanoneis which sprung me to the limelight was a result of my hard work. I give my music career enough time even as much as I may be busy with school.

What are your future aspirations?

I want to expand my music to the whole of East Africa and also launch a countrywide music tour. I also want to release 'IjuruRito' video and will soon be doing a collabo with Meddy. I have a lot that I am preparing for my music career but this is it for this year.

