Rwanda: Meet Christopher - Rwanda's Rising RnB King

interview

Known for his love ballads, Christopher Muneza is known to be one of the fast rising music artists in the country. He is also currently pursuing a Bachelor's degree in Finance at Kigali Independent University, amidst his continuous release of hit songs. The RnB maestro had a chat with Sunday Magazine's Sharon Kantengwa about his music career and future plans.

What inspired you to do music?

I was always inspired by legendary musicians like Cecile Kayirebwa, and because I used to love her songs since I was little, I chose to use my talent when the opportunity came my way. I am glad that my decision has not been a disappointment as I get to improve musically.

Which one of your songs moves you emotionally?

There's a song I composed called 'UwoNinde' which I wrote as a way of expressing my feelings. The song is about my experience as a senior four student, and the peer pressure that comes with being a student. My friends always used to push me into getting a girlfriend but I always told them, that I wasn't searching because it wasn't yet the right time for me.

Where do you draw the inspiration to write your own songs?

I get the inspiration from couples, my friends and people around me. I sing about love mostly, because even if many artists are singing about it, love is a vast topic that can never be exhausted because it is the most genuine feeling ever. Love is a rule from God that people often take seriously.

What has been your lowest point in your music career?

My lowest point was during the Primus Guma Guma competition. I had high expectations in the competition and I was using a lot of effort in the competition but unfortunately I did not make it as a winner.

How has your music life been like since you shifted management from Kina music?

I decided to leave to have enough time to prepare my team.I left because I wanted to achieve big and work out things on my own. We still have a collaboration with the Kina Music team although our work relations are not like they used to be before. The difference now, is that I am in charge of my own projects.

What do you attribute your music career success to?

My focus talent and love for my music. 'IriJoro', a song I sang with Danny Nanoneis which sprung me to the limelight was a result of my hard work. I give my music career enough time even as much as I may be busy with school.

What are your future aspirations?

I want to expand my music to the whole of East Africa and also launch a countrywide music tour. I also want to release 'IjuruRito' video and will soon be doing a collabo with Meddy. I have a lot that I am preparing for my music career but this is it for this year.