Somalia: Somali President Farmajo Returns Back to Mogadishu

Somalia's newly elected President HE Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo has on Saturday returned back to Mogadishu from Saudi Arabia.

On arrival, Somali President has released a statement, briefing his two-day trip to Saudi Arabia, and the meeting with King Salman at the palace in Riyadh on Thursday, February 23.

He said Saudi Arabia will help Somalia in rebuilding, assist millions stricken by current biting drought and security, as the country is struggling to defeat Al shabab in an ongoing battle.

Somali President has touched down at Aden Adde Airport in Mogadishu after paying his 1st foreign visit to Saudia Arabia since he was elected as the 9th President of Somalia in Feb. 8.