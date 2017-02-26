Nigeria: Garba Shehu Misses President Buhari's Phone Call, Receives SMS

Photo: Premium Times

Garba Shehu

Garba Shehu, the Senior Special Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on Media and Publicity, has narrated how he missed the president's phone call on Saturday.

The presidential aide, who made this known on his Facebook page on Saturday, said Mr. Buhari originated a call to him from his London abode after he had spoken with some members of the presidential media team.

He, however, revealed that he received a text message from the president after missing the call.

According to him, the president had earlier spoken with the Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, and his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina.

He said: "A day for the Presidential Media Team.

"We are thankful to the President, Muhammadu Buhari (GCFR) for sparing the time to make calls to the Media team.

"The Minister of Information, Lai Mohammed and the Special Adviser, Femi Adesina, responded to the calls, exchanged greetings and thanked him for calling.

"I had an SMS from him thereafter because I missed my call! I humbly join them to say thank you, Baba Buhari!!

"We are together with other Nigerians of all faiths, in praying for his safe return."

Mr. Adesina had earlier publicised his phone conversation with the president, on his Facebook page, on Saturday.

President Buhari proceeded on a 10-day vacation and a routine medical check in UK on January 19.

In a letter he sent to both arms of the National Assembly the president said Vice President Yemi Osinbajo would act as president pending his return.

He later extended his stay, and transmitted another letter to the Senate requesting extension of time to complete his medical check-up in London.

(NAN)