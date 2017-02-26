25 February 2017

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: Ayida Slams Estranged Wife Toke Makinwa With N100 Million Lawsuit

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: Toke Makinwa/Instagram
Toke Makinwa and Maje Ayida in happier times.

Maje Ayida , Toke Makinwa's estranged husband, has sued her for N100 million for defamation of character.

Makinwa, a TV host had written a tell-it-all book "On Becoming", documenting her marriage to Ayida, a celebrity gym expert, that went sour.

In an earlier letter, Ayida's lawyers had written to Makinwa to stop the sale of the book.

She was also asked to remove parts of the book that was defarmatory to their clients (Ayida's) character which she had ignored.

Makinwa is currently on a book tour of the U.K, to sell and launch the book.

(NAN)

More on This

Estranged Celebrity Couple, Toke Makinwa and Maje Ayida, Strap Up for War

-The plot thickens as estranged husband seek legal redress against talkshow hostess over 'defamatory' memoir Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.