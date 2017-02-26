Zimbabwe: Mugabe Denies Reports Most of His Ministers Are Corrupt, Demands Evidence

Photo: The Citizen

Zimbabwe President Robert Mugabe.

President Robert Mugabe dismissed reports that most of his ministers are corrupt saying they were mere allegations.

In a wide ranging interview with the State media aired on ZBC-TV on his birthday Tuesday, President Mugabe challenged those alleging such corruption to present evidence.

Asked why his government's anti-corruption efforts were only catching "small fish", Mugabe defended the stance saying this was to prevent them from "growing into bigger fish".

"If small fish were real fish, one would say ah, fine we are catching the small fish," he said.

"So, small fish have a tendency of growing big. So, you catch them before they grow big but this is a human situation. I think the big fish more of it has been talk, talk, talk and talk."

He added: "We only hear so and so is corrupt. Well, this could be the case. Perhaps the big fish might also be capable of hiding their corruption. I don't know. Or are people afraid to come out and even come to us and say so and so steals such amounts and we investigate that.

"For now we only hear big fish, big fish, big fish.

"People were in the habit of accusing the others of being corrupt with no evidence.

"I will investigate but I don't want political attacks as it were...if there is evidence we will pursue that evidence and certainly we will deal with the persons."

Mugabe also dismissed chances of an opposition grand coalition dislodging his Zanu PF party from power while further denying his party was clandestinely sponsoring opposition divisions.

Mugabe refered to the ongoing case of higher education minister Jonathan Moyo who ia accussed of looting funds from Zimdef. He said Moyo was claiming that he was a victim of politics. According to Mugabe, apart from that case there wasn't any involving the fish.

This was despite the fact that last year Mugabe himself confronted local government minister Saviour Kasukuwere for selling residential stands to prophet Walter Magaya,

He also played down claims factionalism within his party could jeopardise its bid to win the next elections.

The country's fragmented opposition has been haggling over the possible formation of a grand coalition to challenge Zanu PF in 2018.

But President Mugabe laughed this off, saying it will never give his party any sleepless nights.

"My teacher said when we were in Grade 1 that if you add two zeros, the answer is not two, it remains zero," President Mugabe quipped.

"If you increase them to 10, they just amount to a huge pile of zeros; nothing. So we are not afraid."

The veteran leader said if the opposition felt a coalition could save them, "why the dilly dallying about it?".

President Mugabe singled out his former deputy and now opposition ZimPF leader, Joice Mujuru whom he said faced a dilemma in which her bargaining power has diminished in the wake of her expulsion of senior party politicians.

This, he said, would force Mujuru to give in to MDC-T arm-twisting tactics in efforts to "save her political skin" but he insisted that would be the end of her political career.

Mugabe denied infiltrating the opposition.

"We haven't done any such thing; its failures on their part only and quarrels within them.

"They are not as well organised as ourselves, as our party, no definite principles guiding them," he said.

Mugabe denied factionalism within his party would torpedo its re-election prospects in 2018 insisting "we are remedying those ones".

"So it won't take us time to be in full gear but we don't have differences that really can mar our participation as a party," he said, "we have been at this game for a long time. We are not like ZimPF; born in the morning and before sunset, it has become something else."