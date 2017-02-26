Zimbabwe: Ncube's MDC Says Mugabe Must Not Be Allowed to Rig Again

WITH the 2018 polls less than two years away, MDC Director of Policy and Research, Christopher Monera, has said President Robert Mugabe, accused of stealing nearly every election held in Zimbabwe, should, this time around, not be allowed to rig again.

Addressing party structures in Chitungwiza recently, Monera argued that Biometric Voter Registration (BVR), if properly implemented by the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission, will actually make it difficult for Mugabe and his Zanu PF party to manipulate the process.

"Not even one polling station should be found to be without our polling agents, real agents who cannot be bribed or intimidated," said Monera.

"The agents should be from the area within which the not more than 500 people registered to vote at that polling station hail from, meaning it will be pretty easy to detect any potential double voting attempts, and this will be complimented by the BVR servers."

He said Zanu PF should never again be allowed to allocate many numbers of polling stations to rural areas as opposed to urban centres as has been the case in the previous polls.

"The agents must be prepared to lose hand, leg and an eye during the ballot counting, verification, displaying (outside the polling station) and transportation of the sealed boxes to the collation centres and witness the handing over of the correct record of results as posted at the polling station at the collation centre," said Monera.

He said it was also important that agents take photo shoots of the results as soon as they were posted outside the polling station and relay that information to the party person responsible for receiving those results.

"Most importantly, people must be galvanised to register and vote for the party of their choice and should be educated that their vote is secret and not to worry or be scared of the computer screens and the various gadgets capturing their finger prints," he added.

"This is crucial, particularly in the rural areas where Zanu PF will intimidate people by telling them that the BVR equipment is in place in order to detect those who will not vote Zanu PF."