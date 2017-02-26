Zimbabwe: Pastor Mugadza Contests Further Remand

Activist cleric Patrick Philip Mugadza who was arrested for prophesying President Robert Mugabe's appeared in court Monday challenging further remand, arguing that the state was not ready to prosecute him.

Mugadza is being charged with criminal nuisance and is being represented by human rights lawyers Gift Mtisi, Jeremiah Bamu and Obey Shava. He appeared before magistrate Barbra Chimboza.

In his submissions, Shava said the State notified the court that police had gathered enough evidence for the trial to start but it was now "singing another song".

"The Investigating officer said the police had gathered all the evidence but now the State is saying we are still investigating the case.

"That is a disorderly and an unfortunate conduct by the State. It is this court's duty to protect its integrity than being taken for granted by the state counsel."

The case was postponed to allow the magistrate to craft her ruling.

According to prosecutors, Mugadza caused a story titled "Pastor Mugadza says President Mugabe will die in October 2017, thus says the lord" to be published in an online publication recently.

The State alleges that in the interview Mugadza insulted the Christian religion and African tradition by predicting someone's death, which according to prosecutors, is a taboo.

It is alleged that he said, "It was on the 26th of December 2016 when I was in prayer and God said to me, this coming 2017 the President is dying and he told me that he is dying on 17 October 2017

"Like I said earlier, on that I'm not happy for someone to die but this something that is going to happen. People may ask me what if he does not die. I do not know how much people believe in prayer but he has to do something about this prophecy."