25 February 2017

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: What President Buhari Told Me Today - Femi Adesina

Tagged:

Related Topics

Femi Adesina, the Special Adviser to President Muhammadu Muhammadu on Media and Publicity, posted the update below on his Facebook Page, detailing a telephone conversation he said he had with his boss on Saturday afternoon.

Mr. Buhari is on medical vacation in London, and there has been widespread speculation about his health.

Read Mr. Adesina's update below:

AND PRESIDENT BUHARI CALLED AT 2:43 P.M At exactly 2.43 p.m today, Saturday, February 25, 2017, my phone rang. Who was at the other end? Tunde Sabiu, personal assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari.

"Hold on for Mr President," Tunde said.

And in a matter of seconds, the very familiar voice came:

"Femi, how are you?" (He calls me Adesina most times, but today, he opted for Femi)

I screamed :"Mr President, I have missed you. How are you sir?"

He first laughed. That familiar laugh. Then he said: "I am still resting. Thank you for holding out against mischief makers."

I said it was my duty, the very least I could do, adding how happy I was to speak with him.

"How is your family?"

I said we were fine, and he asked me to extend his greetings to them.

"I hope to call you again, " Mr President said, and I bade him farewell, adding: "Best wishes, sir."

It was a defining moment for me. For more than a month, I had always spoken with aides who are with the President in London.

Not once did I ask them to take the phone to him, deliberately so, because I didn't need to speak with him to validate the fact that he was alive. And since he was on vacation, he had a right to his privacy.

Of his own volition, President Buhari spoke with me. It made my day. Even if he hadn't done so, he would have remained my President, my leader, and my man. Any day.

Nigeria

Two Germans Archaeologists Kidnapped in Nigeria Freed

The two Germans kidnapped in Kaduna State have been released. Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.