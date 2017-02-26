Kenya: Governor Ndathi Takes Steps to Address Drought Problem

Kirinyaga County has set aside Sh2 million to buy maize seeds for residents of Karati ward who were affected by drought.

Governor Joseph Ndathi said hundreds of residents whose crops were destroyed by drought would benefit.

"In this ward, there was total crop failure and the residents do not have seeds to plant this season. We will spend Sh2 million to assist them acquire certified planting seeds," he said Saturday at Thigirichi where he was inspecting ongoing projects.

He also said his government will purchase relief food and distribute it across the region.

"Many drought victims are starving and we will start giving them food to save their lives," he said.

Mr Ndathi said they are experiencing the worst drought, but no one will die of hunger.

"We have never experienced such a drought since independence, but we are monitoring the situation to make sure no one dies of starvation," he added.

Mr Ndathi told the residents to register as Jubilee Party members in readiness for April nominations.

"For residents to participate in the nominations they must be registered party members. I therefore urge them to register in large numbers before the Jubilee primaries kick off," he said.

He called on the local politicians to conduct mature campaigns free of violence.