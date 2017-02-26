South Africa: Woman the Sole Survivor of Horror Crash That Kills 10 Near Middelburg

A woman in the front seat of a minibus-taxi was the sole survivor of a head-on collision with a truck outside of Middelburg, ER24 paramedics said on Sunday.

The crash around 21:00 on Saturday killed 10 people in the taxi, said spokesperson Werner Vermaak.

When medics arrived on Old Middelburg Road in Mpumalanga, they found the 22-year-old woman had been seriously injured.

They extricated her from the vehicle and rushed her to a nearby hospital.

The truck driver sustained minor injuries and was taken to the same hospital, said Vermaak.

Police were on the scene to investigate the accident.

