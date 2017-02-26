Tanzania: No Faith in Goods Made in Tanzania, Why?

Photo: The Citizen

Made in Tanzania.

opinion

It is no secret that pharmacies in Dar es Salaam are full of imported medicine. Not that they care not to stock locally made products, but more often than not consumers, when visiting the facilities even for over the counter medicine like painkillers, they ask for products made outside Tanzania.

The irony of all these is that, as we refuse to consume medicine made in Tanzania, many of our kinsmen readily do take "medicine" made by the "witchdoctors" and sometimes half baked traditional healers, who don't even know the names of the elements in the mixtures they use to treat patients!

When Premier Kassim Majaliwa appeared in the press, denouncing Manyara manufactured Minjingu fertilizer bag, labelled 'made in Kenya', he was not amused. He ordered the company to write an apology letter to the President.

The factory management tried in vain to explain to the Premier that, they had agreed with the distributors the fertilizer be packaged that way. What they could not tell Hon Majaliwa is that, by falsely labelling the vital input as being made in Kenya, it assured them of market.

Farm input companies making their products in Tanzania often find themselves between thick and thin when competing at times, with superior quality, and maybe cheaper similar imported products. As members of EAC and Sadc, we have to allow those countries to compete with our factories, sometimes regardless of our capacity.

In the past, I wrote in this column that if you want to know to what extent we are obsessed as a nation with imported goods, just visit a village kiosk, and count the number of locally made products versus imported ones! Our love for imported goods somehow fuels more on the growth of counterfeit industry. If a small business owner starts making sweets at her/his backyard, and labels them as proudly made in Tanzania, the perception is, there will be hard time marketing the same. Just label them, made in India, Kenya, Italy, China, etc marketing and survival become a lot easier. Why, that is the question we need to answer as a nation.

Manufacturing counterfeit or fake goods is a crime in Tanzania. On one hand, Confederation of Tanzania Industries (CTI) has been lamenting about such for ages. On the other hand, Tanzania Private Sector Foundation (TPSF) chaired by business mogul Reginald Mengi, has been working hard to market goods made in Tanzania. The two battles, fighting counterfeits and lobbying Tanzanians to love goods made in Tanzania need to go hand in hand.

I can understand why the Premier although was angry but a bit soft on Minjingu factory, as they were just told to apologise to President Magufuli. The company is said to be exporting some of its products to South Africa, Zambia, Kenya, Uganda and Rwanda.

Looking at the recent export figures in BoT's January 2017 Monthly Economic Review, definitely there is need to re-look at our export strategy. There was a fall in exports of commodities-edible oil, plastic goods and ceramic and glassware. We need to constantly increase the value of exports as we fight to have favourable balance of trade. For Tanzania to turn into an industrialized middle-income economy, increased manufacturing capacities for local and external market is a prerequisite. Perhaps the whole government machinery should join The Proudly Tanzanian Campaign coordinated by TPSF, Tanzania Bureau of Standards (TBS), Tanzania Trade Development Authority (Tantrade), Confederation of Tanzania Industries (CTI) and GS1.

When we 'buy local products' it's an issue of patriotism and building our economy instead of helping to expand foreign companies. How can we build our nation if we don't want to buy goods made in Tanzania? This is a challenge question to manufacturers; ensure qualities of your goods are of high standards.

Saumu Jumanne is an assistant lecturer, Dar es Salaam University College of Education (DUCE).