26 February 2017

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Somali President Calls On MPs to Approve New PM

Tagged:

Related Topics

Somali President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo has called on the parliament to approve new PM-designate Hassan Ali Kheyre to swiftly appoint his cabinet ministers.

President Farmajo said his new PM has worked for aid agencies operating in Somalia and had a depth knowledge to the country's situation that will help him work with the regional states.

On the other hand, Somali President has briefed the media on his visit to Saudi Arabia, and the meeting with King Salman Bin Abdulaziz at the Kingdom's palace in Riyadh.

Somalia

Somali Trade Union Asks New Leader to Address Rights Violations

A Somali labour union has urged the country's newly-inaugurated President to urgently address the serious violations of… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.