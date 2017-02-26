Somalia: Somali President Calls On MPs to Approve New PM

Somali President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo has called on the parliament to approve new PM-designate Hassan Ali Kheyre to swiftly appoint his cabinet ministers.

President Farmajo said his new PM has worked for aid agencies operating in Somalia and had a depth knowledge to the country's situation that will help him work with the regional states.

On the other hand, Somali President has briefed the media on his visit to Saudi Arabia, and the meeting with King Salman Bin Abdulaziz at the Kingdom's palace in Riyadh.