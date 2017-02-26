26 February 2017

South Africa: Full List: Metro FM Award Winners 2017

Photo: Nasty C/Instagram
Nasty C

The 16th annual Metro FM Awards took place at the Durban ICC on Saturday.

Local rapper, Nasty C, cleaned up at this year's ceremony, walking away with four awards. He racked up: Best Hit Single, Best Male, Best Hip Hop and Song of The Year,

Fan favourite, Amanda Black, won the coveted Listeners Choice Award and nabbed the trophy for Best R&B Single.

Although Babes Wodumo scored four nominations this year, she unfortunately did not win in any of her categories.

And just in case you missed it. Every award winner will also receive a R100 000 cash prize.

Here is a full list of all the winners:

Best New Artist 
Nasty C: Bad Hair Extensions

Best Compilation Album
DJ Qness: Essential Selections

Best Collaboration
Ms Pru: Ameni

Best Urban Dance Album
Henry Philemon: Man of Definition

Best Urban Gospel Album
Dr Tumi: Love & Grace

Best Produced Album
Sjava: Isina Muva

Best Music Video
Du Boiz: Dope Dreams

Best R&B Single
Amanda Black: Separate

Best African Pop Album
Musa: Mr Serious

Best Dance Album
Mobi Dixon: Live The Music

Best Styled Artist or Group
Mafikizolo

Best Female Album
Kelly Khumalo: My Truth

Best Male Album
Nasty C: Bad Hair Extensions

Best Kwaito Single
L'Vovo: Amatin Tin

Best Hip Hop Album
Nasty C: Bad Hair Extensions

Best Duo/Group Album
Durban's Finest: Reloaded

Best Remix
Prince Kaybee: Don't Give Up

Best Hit Single
Riky Rick: Sidlukotini

One Africa Award
Vee Mampeezy: I Do

Listeners Choice Award
Amanda Black

Song of the Year
Nasty C

