Malawi: Lucius Banda Accuses UDF Leadership of Flirting With DPP Govt of 'Thieves'

United Democratic Front (UDF) Balaka North legislature Lucius Banda has repeatedly accused the party president Atupele Muluzi of betraying his people by associating and seeking a collaboration with the rulling Democratic Progressive Part (DPP) a party he claims comprises of 'thieves'and 'looters' of tax funds.

Banda was speaking at a rally held on Saturday at Kaphirikwete in his Balaka North Constituency.

"We as a party we dont hate DPP but on our side, time is running out. We only have two years to to go before next elections and we need to put our house in order.

"What DPP is doing everyone is able to see; It is a party full of crooks and thieves so for us to associate ourselves with them people won't differentiate,"said Banda.

"I knew way back that joining or accepting to work with this government was a grave mistake that is why I refused to associate myself with DPP. Look at what is happening now, Malawians are suffering and someone is keeping millions of Kwacha's and Dollars in his house. Do we need to trust such kind of leadership?" wondered Banda while attracting ululation from the gathering.

The Balaka North Parliamenterian went ahead to assure all UDF members that he will stay put in the party and ensure the party remain intact from the grassroot.

"UDF can not and will never die whatever the case. You have seen for yourself the leadership we are having and it is up to you to make decision.

"We have MCP its power house is Central Region, DPP dominates Thyolo, our base is Eastern Region and we cannot tolerate anyone for to sell the base of our party," Banda said.

Also speaking at the same rally was UDF District Governor for Balaka Saidi Mdoko who accused the incumbent party president of abandoning his people.

"What is happening is not good and as a party, we always work with those who stick to the party and keep it not someone who just get easily carried away like what Atupele did. All the bad things DPP is happening, people might think we are in support of such things" said Mdoko in an interview with Nyasa Times.

"What made matters worse was to coax all UDF MP's to move to government side in Parliament and it is only Honourble Banda who refused to do that. What I see is that our leaders have personal interests not keeping and strengthening the party," he explained.

But at a rally Atupele Muluzi held at Nandumbo accompaned by Eastern Region Governor Abbubakar M'baya recently, the two insisted that the party has not been sold.

They claim they are at the mean time aiming at assisting the government is developing the country since the election days are gone.

Banda became the first UDF Senior Official to openly ask Muluzi to resign as Party President due to lack of commitment towards his people.

He is being deemed as the one to challenge Muluzi at the party convention on the position of party president to elect party representative in 2019.

Banda is however not yet openly revealed whether he will stand or not despite calls from some UDF followers asking him to stand.

During Saturday rally, Banda promise to give out loans to women to start small scale businesses.

He revealed he has budgeted over K25 Million for the loan project of which K2 Million was already dished out last week to women of Mangelengele and Mponda in Balaka.