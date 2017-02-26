26 February 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: R30 Million Crystal Meth Bust At OR Tambo

Photo: Aero Icarus/Flickr

Sars custom officials had to sift through cargo boxes of dried fish - to find the real stink - when they seized crystal meth with a street value of R30m at OR Tambo Airport over the weekend.

"Sars customs officials and detector dogs intercepted 100kg of Crystal Meth," Sars said in a statement about the drug bust which took place on Friday.

At the transit shed, the 33 cans of 'Devon King's vegetable oil' - weighing 100 kilograms - which had been packed in cardboard boxes also containing loose pieces of dried fish, were tested. They were found to contain crystal meth.

"The shipment originated in Cameroon via Istanbul on a flight from Turkey to Johannesburg." The goods have been handed over to police for further investigation.

Source: News24

South Africa

