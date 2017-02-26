26 February 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Judge Essa Moosa 'Was Like a Beacon of Hope in Dark Times'

Tagged:

Related Topics

Judge Essa Moosa died peacefully on Sunday morning after a short illness, a family spokesperson confirmed.

Moosa died at his family home at 11:15.

"I feel that we have lost a part of us," fellow human rights campaigner Mansoor Jaffer said of his comrade of more than 30 years.

"We forged bonds through the anti-apartheid struggle in the trenches."

He said the late judge was the first port of call for thousands of people who were jailed in the 1980s.

"The first advice that many in the Cape were given was to phone Essa. He was like a beacon of hope in dark times."

Gadija Vallie said she had worked for Moosa for half her life, as part of a human rights task team assisting political prisoners and detainees.

She was too emotional to speak when reflecting on their time together.

On Friday, the Presidency had issued a statement wishing the ailing judge well.

In a statement at the time, the Presidency said, "He's done a lot for his country. As a nation let us keep the Judge and his family in our thoughts and prayers. We wish him good health and comfort and wish the family strength as they support him and shower him with love and care," said President Jacob Zuma.

Moosa hailed from District Six in Cape Town, which was flattened by the apartheid government. He went on to become a human rights lawyer, challenging apartheid violations such as detention without trial, and was a founding member of the National Association of Democratic Lawyers.

He retired as a judge of the Western Cape High Court in 2011 and in 2013 he was appointed head of a unit that would investigate complaints against members of the Directorate for Priority Crimes Investigations, better known as the Hawks.

The funeral will be held on Sunday afternoon at his family home in Rondebosch East.

Source: News24

South Africa

R30 Million Crystal Meth Bust At OR Tambo

Sars custom officials had to sift through cargo boxes of dried fish - to find the real stink - when they seized crystal… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.