Ghana: MP's Daughter Killed Herself Over 'Broken Heart'

Contrary to reports that she hanged herself after trailing in a course during last semester examination, fresh evidence to available indicates that mynewsgh.com Miss Adwoa Agyarkwa Ayimadu, 18, and a first year Chemical Engineering student of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) killed herself following rumors her boyfriend is going out with another lady on campus.

The first daughter of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) legislator for Asante Akim Central Constituency, Kwame Ayimadu-Antwi was found hanged to death in room 141 of the Independence Hall on the University campus.

Police believe the deceased got intoxicated before committing the shameful and illegal act with a rope.

"We went to the crime scene to discover rope and an empty plastic bottle. ... We suspect some poison was in it. But let us wait and see what will come out from investigations", sources at KNUST District Police Command revealed.

Mynewsgh.com understands police saw a note in the deceased's room which read: "Sorry mummy and daddy for not been the girl you want me to be"

Checks at the school's Examination Academic Board reveal the deceased had pass every examination contrary to earlier reports she killed herself under shameful duress of failing a paper.

Friends spoke to our investigation team on the deceased's private and public live on campus said, "It all started from this semester and we came in as friends to settle the misunderstanding between her and the ex-lover. She was depressed all the time that her "guy" is dating another student on campus and she felt so worried because we all know how she used to assist this guy. We advised our roommate to forget everything since it does happen to us all but I don't think she took our advice."

They believe the ex-boyfriend of the deceased should be arrested to assist the security service in their investigations adding "the boyfriend was the last person our mate visited before her demise".

Meanwhile, the Ashanti Regional Police Command has taken the matter up from KNUST police promising full investigations into it as the body remains in the morgue for autopsy.