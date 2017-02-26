Kenya: State Doubles Relief Food Supply As Drought Bites

Photo: The Nation

Devolution CS Mwangi Kiunjuri (centre) with Nyeri leaders distribute relief food to Lamuria residents in Kieni, Nyeri County on February 16, 2017.

The government has doubled relief food rations to reach 3 million people, up from an initial 1.3 million Kenyans, State House Spokesperson Manoah Esipisu has said.

The State House spokesperson said the government has also enhanced supply of water across the country, especially in the 23 counties that have adversely been affected by drought.

"We are tackling the drought situation with all efforts available to us, especially under the authority of the National Disaster Response that the President has committed to in terms of how we address the situation," Mr Esipisu said.

Mr Esipisu made the remarks Sunday at Kakamega State Lodge where he held in his weekly press briefing.

He said livestock off initiative has also been enhanced in all the 23 counties hit by drought.

"We are buying the cattle as well as procuring goats and sheep. Since body conditions of most of them is not good, the government is slaughtering and giving locals for consumption, and for them to store in traditional ways as dried up meat. We are also supplying this meat to schools in those areas," he said.

The State House Spokesperson also assured that development partners such as Kenya Red Cross Society and United Nations agencies have continued to support the government in targeting specific vulnerable groups, like the elderly, women and children under the age of 5.

"These groups are being provided with fortified foods. Lactating mothers are also getting fortified foods, including vitamins and energy complements," he said.

On security matters, Mr Esipisu said the Inspector General of Police's reports indicate that there have been no incidents in Baringo County in the last two days.

He said security has been beefed up significantly in the area and the insecurity situation in the area has being contained.

"Our security agents remain vigilant to deal with whatever situation that may arise," he said.

Mr Esipisu urged Baringo County leaders to continue preaching peace and calm, and ask citizens not to interfere with humanitarian work.

The State House Spokesperson, who had been in Kakamega and Vihiga counties for the past three days to inspect the progress of the Digital Literacy Program (DLP), also discussed development projects implemented by the Jubilee Government in the Western region.

He said in Kakamega 400 primary schools out of a total of 880 schools are under the DLP initiative while a total of 480 teachers have been trained in the county.

He said the government will ensure electricity connectivity has been accelerated.

He said a total of 804 primary schools are currently on the grid, which means only 76 schools are in the process of being connected.

As part of the Government's initiative to ensure a 24-hour economy in the Western region, Mr Esipisu said markets are being lit up under the street lighting project, singling out Likuyani and Luanda markets.