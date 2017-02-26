Kenya: Stop Politicising Bandit Attacks in North Rift, Look for Solution

Calls by Kanu leaders to President Uhuru Kenyatta to personally intervene in the escalating cattle rustling along the Kerio Valley, claiming that Deputy President William Ruto's visits to the area had achieved nothing, are ridiculous and baseless.

It is wrong and shameful for Kanu leaders -- including its chairman Gideon Moi -- to politicise cattle rustling instead of joining hands with other stakeholders in finding a lasting solution to the problem.

Senator Moi should first tell Kerio Valley residents what he has done to stem the menace before criticising the Deputy President's efforts at restoring normalcy.

It is now becoming convincingly clear that the problem is politically instigated and it is time the government carries out investigations to bring the culprits to book.

Mr Moi's claims won't wash when you realise that Mr Ruto's visit have achieved peace after he launched the North Rift peace caravan initiative that the senator snubbed.

In fact, Mr Moi should be the last person to criticise other leaders on insecurity when he has been nowhere near when they were preaching peace in Kerio Valley.

The recruitment of police reservists, a programme being spearheaded by Mr Ruto, has already yielded fruit in some areas and Mr Moi should familiarise himself with this development.

Mr Moi has failed to reconcile the Pokots in Tiaty and the Tugens in Baringo South -- which are in Baringo County, of which he is the senator. If he can't help to restore peace there, what on earth can he purport to solve? He should either work with other leaders in looking for peace or shut up.

Finally, Kanu is politicising the issue in the hope that it will salvage the party's dwindling support in the region. Kanu was in power for 24 years, when residents of Kerio Valley witnessed cattle rustling challenges at a higher scale than now.

JOEL KIMAIYO, Kerio.

* * *

When Baringo Senator Gideon Moi recently sought President Uhuru Kenyatta's intervention in the insecurity in Baringo North, Deputy President William Ruto visited the area and said the government would deploy 150 soldiers.

The DP also said the bandits would be dealt with on "an eye for an eye" basis. He issued a shoot-to-kill order. But shots could be heard even during the DP's meeting.

Cattle rustlers and bandits may have taken advantage of the situation, with their raids mistaken for revenge attacks.

But who arms these bandits, who include even local residents, with such sophisticated weapons since they are not randomly sold at the local shop?

But the government's way of restoring peace by killing the bandits should have been the last resort. Taking a life for a life, as the DP puts it, is not advisable.

The first call would have been disarming the bandits and then initiating peace talks.

The bandits may just run for the bushes for fear of the soldiers since no one wants to be killed. Then after peace seems to have returned, insecurity sparks off again.

The governments should look for long-term peace between the warring communities and not knee-jerk shoot-to-kill orders that will only poison the situation more.