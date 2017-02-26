Uganda: 500 Miss Makerere Graduation

Over 500 students are in distress after their names were not included on the list of the 67th graduation ceremony of Makerere University despite fulfilling all requirements.

More than 14000 students graduated in events held at the university's main grounds from Jan 21-24. Most of the affected students are from College of Humanities and Social Science, Education, College of Agriculture and Environmental Sciences.

The Guild Minister in charge of Student Affairs William Karamagi said they were considering legal action against the university council for consistent failure to fulfill its obligations for the past eight years where many students eligible for graduation are left out.

The university vice chancellor Prof Dumba Sentamu said the students who were not on the graduation list would be given their transcripts although they would graduate in 2018. He also disputed the figure of 500 and said only 30 were affected.