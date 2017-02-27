Nigeria: Army Arrests Three Foreign Boko Haram Suspects

Three foreigners suspected to be members of the Boko Haram were on Sunday arrested in Gombe State, the Nigerian Army said.

The Army spokesperson, Sani Usman, said on Sunday that the three Chadians were arrested in Gombe State.

"The three Chadian terrorists suspects, Bilal Muhammed Umar, Bashir Muhammed and Muhammed Maigari Abubakar were arrested at Arawa and Mallam Inna Areas of Gombe metropolis," the brigadier general said.

"They were reported to be members of Albarnawi faction of the Boko Haram that operates in Chad and mostly northern part of Borno State but came to Gombe State for another heinous assignment."

The Boko Haram are believed to be split into two factions, one led by Albarnawi, believed to be a son of the sect's late founder, Muhammed Yusuf, and the other led by the elusive Abubakar Shekau.

The spokesperson said one of the arrested suspects, Mr. Umar, "attempted to escape and was shot on the leg. He was however apprehended and is receiving medical treatment. "

"The terrorists were also arrested with Improvised Explosive Device (IED), materials that they could have coupled and attacked parts of the state."

Mr. Usman said the suspects are in custody undergoing preliminary investigation.

About 100,000 people have been killed since the start of the Boko Haram insurgency in 2009. Most of the attacks happened in three north-eastern states of Adamawa, Borno and Yobe. Most of the territory once controlled by the Boko Haram in those states have been retaken by Nigerian forces.