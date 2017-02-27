27 February 2017

Rwanda: President Kagame Meets Experts On African Union Reform

President Kagame with African Union Reform Steering Committee members in Gabiro, Eastern Province.

President Paul Kagame yesterday convened a meeting of the team of experts advising on African Union reform to discuss the implementation process.

The meeting took place in Gabiro, Eastern Province, according to a statement from Presidency.

This was a follow up on the 2nd Retreat of Heads of State and Government held in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, in January, where the President presented the report on the institutional reform of the African Union mandated by the 27th Summit in July 2016.

The 28th Summit of the African Union subsequently adopted the amended reform recommendations and mandated President Kagame to supervise the implementation process, in consultation with the incoming Chairperson, President Alpha Conde of Guinea, and the outgoing Chairperson, President Idriss Deby Itno of Chad, whom he intends to meet in the coming weeks.

The statement from Presidency said additional consultations will continue with other stakeholders, in particular the incoming Chairperson of the Commission, with a view to putting the reform mechanism into operation without delay.

President Kagame will make his first report on the progress made in implementing the decision of the Heads of State on institutional reform at the 29th Summit in July.

