27 February 2017

The NEWS (Monrovia)

Liberia: Miss Liberia Embarks On Nationwide

By Alloycious David

Miss Liberia 2017,Wokie Dolo,has embarked on a vigorous nationwide voter registration awareness campaign, beginning with Bong and Nimba counties.

The voter registration exercise is a significant component of the 2017 Presidential and Legislative Elections. It started on a snail-pace, due to faulty cameras.

Considering the significant of the process, Miss Dolo at the weekend began an aggressive nationwide voter awareness crusade to enhance NEC's civic voter registration exercise.

As part of her campaign, the beauty queen last Fridaytravelled to Bong and Nimba counties, where she distributed voter registration awareness materials and held series of radio phone in shows.

She also held interactive meeting with students and faculty of Cuttington University (CU) in Suakoko, Bong County.

During the meeting, Miss Dolo stressed the importance of the voter registration exercise and encouraged students of her alma mater, to turn-out to register.

According to our reporter, Miss Dolo was successful in persuading some students enrolled at CU to register.

She also cajoled some eligible voters in Bong County to register, following a phone in talk show on Radio Gbarnga.

On Saturday, Miss Dolo encouraged residents of several towns in Nimba County to register.

She discouraged residents not to allow politicians truck them to different districts to register.

Miss Dolo cautioned the citizens against registering twice, because according to her, it is an illegal act.

During one of her numerous stops, Miss Dolo registered to vote in a village outside the commercial city of Ganta, Nimba County.

