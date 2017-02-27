South Africa's Naijaphobia

opinion

Sadly, another festival of gore was re-enacted in South Africa last week.

My mind immediately went back to my piece in April 2016 titled, "Our Brothers Have Gone Mad Again". I had cautioned the rampaging mob that foreigners were not the cause of inequity in South Africa and that their misplaced aggression was only going to break bonds between brother and brother. On that occasion, the targets of hate were Somalis, Mozambicans, Zimbabweans, Pakistanis and Bangladeshis.

Now it is the turn of Nigerians.

It is important to refresh our minds with the facts of the South African reality. Research findings released in 2015 showed that 82% of the working population aged between 15 and 64 were "non-migrants"; 14% were "domestic migrants" who had moved between provinces in the past five years and just 4% could be classed as "international migrants".

With an official working population of 33,017,579 people, this means that around 1.2 million of them were international migrants. A racial breakdown of the statistics reveals that 79% of international migrants were African; 17% were white and around three percent were Indian or Asian.

A good many of the foreigners were employers of labour or self-employed.

But many South Africans hold on to the false belief that foreigners are taking their jobs. They call foreigners makwerekwere, that is, scavengers.

In a classic display of misplaced aggression, they lash out at foreigners, singling out Nigerians in the latest edition of what is beginning to look like their annual festival of gore.

The allegation that Nigerians were taking up jobs that could otherwise have gone to black South Africans is false. Rather, many Nigerians employ the local people in the small businesses they set up. Also, the claim that Nigerians were destroying the moral fabric of the South African society through drug peddling and prostitution is not entirely true. Yes, some Nigerians may be in the drug and prostitution business but their number is negligible. They are however irreverently loud and showy - which could trigger envy.

Most of the Nigerians in South Africa are carrying out legitimate businesses as academics, professionals, artisans and providers of several other services required in their environment. The blanket categorisation of EVERY Nigerian doing business in South Africa as an operative in the drug and prostitution ring is the unkindest cut that rainbow country can do to its biggest backer in the dark lonely days of apartheid. Several decades ago when we were categorised as a Frontline State in the liberation struggles of Southern Africa, we were called brothers. Now, we are expendable strangers.

Don't get me wrong. This is not a panegyric about the saintliness of Nigerians. I have indeed seen some of my countrymen and women abroad in circumstances that would shame their families back home, but on balance the good that Nigerians do worldwide is greater that their evil.

The retaliatory attack on a South African company in Abuja is not the answer to the problem. It will hurt Nigeria more than it will hurt South Africa. You don't use hate to fight hate. In the same vein, South Africans have to grow up and realise that they are poorer without foreigners than when they receive others with open arms.

To the Nigerian government, it is about time we initiated a programme to monitor Nigerians abroad through the embassies with a view to helping in the peaceful repatriation of those of them not legally resident or who are constituting themselves into a nuisance in their host countries. Let's do our own bit to win back respect for ourselves.

To our South African brothers and sisters, I commend the words of a Zambian, Mighti Jamie, who was so horrified by your thirst for foreigners' blood last year that he wrote:

"You bring down statues of hate and yet you build the biggest statue of all. To kill the very people who helped liberate you. You have made this soil a monument of hatred for your brother. We trained Mandela, we funded and armed Umkhonto we Sizwe. Chief Albert Luthuli was born in what is now Zimbabwe. The Greek lives safely in this country. The Asian lives safely in this country. The American lives safely in this country. The English, the

Dutch, the Jewish, the Indian lives safely in this country. Yet the brother who shares your story, the very sisters who share your bloodline - this is who you burn on the streets, axe and slaughter... "

KUDOS TO EMIR SANUSI

The Emir of Kano, HRH Sanusi Lamido Sanusi drew widespread commendation (and some muted condemnation at the same time) for his assault on polygamy as practiced in Nigeria today. Apparently concerned about the millions of Almajiri children who are forced to live like vagrants under the guise of being Koranic students, the emir went for the problem's jugular by proposing a new family law.

"The law will address what Islam says on marriage, it will outlaw forced marriages, it will make domestic violence illegal, it will put in conditions that you need to fulfill before you can marry a second wife, it will spell out the responsibilities of a father beyond producing a child", said Emir Sanusi.

"It is a big law which covers a whole range of issues from consent to marriage, to maintenance to divorce, to maintenance of children and inheritance. It will be the first time in northern Nigeria that a Muslim law on personal status will be codified."

For Emir Sanusi's candour and progressive initiatives, I say ... 'Long live the Emir!'