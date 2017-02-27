27 February 2017

Zambia Reports (Lusaka)

Zambia: Lifwekelo Says UPND Is Becoming Irrelevant

By Peter Adamu

Former UPND Deputy Spokesperson Edwin Lifwekelo says political parties like UPND which want to behave in unlawful manner by falling to recognize the president of the country is becoming irrelevant to the political dispensation.

Lifwekelo says democracy is collective undertaking that involves duties and obligations, rights and responsibilities that bring together the leaders.

He has however urged UPND Leader Hakainde Hichilema and the UPND to ensure at all cost that national cohesion and avoidance of divisive pluralism in multi -religious society.

Lifwekelo, who is also a PF Member, says president Lungu has embraced everyone regardless of the political affiliation, color or tribe because his passion has been seen in a number of trips undertaken to Northwestern province and southern provinces.

Lifwekelo says president Lungu is determined to develop and strengthen the institution of the state and society, which are centre to the process of democratization.

He says what president Lungu is doing is making the public service more responsive and accountable to the people which is the mire reason we are seeing massive changes in the society.

