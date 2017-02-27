27 February 2017

Zambia Reports (Lusaka)

Zambia: Traditional Leader Challenges Hichilema to State Who the Zambian President Is

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Peter Adamu

A Traditional Leader has challenged UPND President Hakainde Hichilema to tell the nation who his Republican President is after refusing to accept President Lungu as a duly elected president.

Chief Nsamba of the Unga speaking people in Luapula Province has advised the opposition leader to stop lying to the Zambian people that there is no president in the country.

Chief Nsamba has also appealed to the opposition leaders in the country to provide the checks and balances required to promote democracy and good governance than condemning everything government is doing.

He says it is important that the opposition does not politicize everything that President Lungu is doing.

The traditional leader says what President Lungu needs is the full support of the opposition and all the people and thus the need for the opposition to be realistic with their criticism of the President.

Zambia

Former President Chiluba's Wife Dies

Widow of Zambia's second president Frederick Chiluba, Regina Chifunda Chiluba, has died. Family sources have confirmed… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Zambia Reports. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.