Kenya: Leaders Tell Kanu to Dissolve, Join Jubilee Party

Jubilee Party members in West Pokot County have asked Kanu leaders to dissolve the party and join Jubilee.

Led by Governor Simon Kachapin, Pokot South MP David Pkosing and former Kapenguria MP Julius Murgor, they termed Kanu's move of backing President Uhuru Kenyatta's re-election as dishonest.

"They should swallow the humble pie and join Jubilee, which is the biggest party," Governor Simon Kachapin said.

They added that they read mischief in the deal that has come after the former ruling party dithered for a while before settling on Jubilee.

The leaders said Kanu is only planning for 2022 elections.

Further, they claimed that Kanu is only interested in pedaling on Jubilee's wave so that its candidates can win seats in the August elections.

Mr Kachapin demanded that Kanu supports Deputy President William Ruto's quest for the presidency in 2022.

"We told them but they refused. What we were telling them has now come to their senses.

"They are confused because you cannot say you support Uhuru and not his Deputy. This is immature politics, which has been overtaken by time," he said.

The county boss also disapproved of Chairman Gideon Moi, also Baringo senator, arguing that he lacks good leadership qualities.

Mr Kachapin and Kapenguria MP Samuel Moroto decamped from Kanu to Jubilee Party last year.

"I ditched the party because of the confusion in it. Kanu has failed to unite people even in Baringo alone. How can they lead the whole country?" he posed.

MOI PANICKING

He referred to secretary-general Nick Salat's intimation of joining Nasa during its launch at Bomas of Kenya, then doing a 180 to join the ruling party, to discredit Kanu.

Nasa comprises ODM, Wiper Democratic Movement, Amani National Congress and Ford-Kenya parties.

On his part, Mr Pkosing said Jubilee, with or without Kanu, will still win the polls.

"We don't want the support of Kanu. In the 2013, we made it without their support. Right now the President and his Deputy are just keeping quite but the truth will come out in May," the MP said.

The legislator also said that Kanu choosing not to support the deputy president in 2022 is an insult to President Kenyatta, who has publicly stated that he trusts Mr Ruto and backs his candidature in 2022.

He observed that Senator Moi decided to support Mr Kenyatta after it occurred to him that Jubilee's contesters for his position are likely to trounce him.

Mr Mugor said he will vie for West Pokot senatorial position.