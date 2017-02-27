Kenya: Kipsang Eyes 2020 Tokyo Olympics

Wilson Kipsang has said he is looking forward to compete at 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Kipsang, who stormed to victory in the Tokyo Marathon on Sunday in the fastest race ever run in Japan, is optimistic he can still break the World record.

"I was in great shape and that is why I was targeting a World Record with a time of 2:02:50 but the windy course couldn't allow that," said Kipsang, who has personal best 2:03:13. "The course looked nice and fast and I will like to compete here again."

Kipsang found himself running the last 7km alone after breaking away from the 2014 winner Dickson Chumba to triumph in 2 hours, 03 minutes and 58 seconds.

Kenyan athletes swept the first four places in men's race as Gedion Kipketer overtook Chumba in the last two kilometres to settle for second in 2:05:51.

Kenya's Wilson Kipsang (left, #1), compatriots Dickson Chumba (centre, #2) and Gideon Kipketer (right, #12) celebrate after crossing the finish line in the men's category of the Tokyo Marathon in Tokyo on February 26, 2017. PHOTO | KAZUHIRO NOGI |AFP

Chumba, who held the previous Course Record of 2:05:42 from 2014 came in third in 2:06:25.

Evans Chebet finished fourth in 2:06:42.

The race curved into four-horse battle pitting Kipsang against Chumba, Kipketer and Ethiopian Solomon Deksisa as they hit the 21km mark in 1:01:04 as another Kenyan Evans Chebet dropped back.

Kenya's Wilson Kipsang and his compatriot Gideon Kipketer celebrate after crossing the finish line in the men's category of the Tokyo Marathon in Tokyo on February 26, 2017. PHOTO | KAZUHIRO NOGI |AFP

The four athletes passed the 25km mark in 1:12:47 before Kipketer fell back.

The last pacesetter dropped off after 30km with Kipsang, who looked relaxed and strong, taking control.

He cleared 30km in 1:27:27 as Deksisa started to wilt, leaving the assault to Kipsang and Chumba.

Chumba and Kipsang went shoulder-to-shoulder briefly but Kipsang, the 2012 London Olympics bronze medallist, asserted his prowess to accelerate going past 35km in 1:42:27 as his hopes for the World record fizzled.

He was off by 34 seconds at the 30km mark as he pumped the pistons in vain as he cruised past 40km in 1:57:29.

Little known Sarah Chepchirchir also from Kenya won the women's race in 2:19:47, which was also the fastest time on Japanese soil.

Kenya's Sarah Chepchirchir (centre, #55) crosses the finish line in the women's category of the Tokyo Marathon in Tokyo on February 26, 2017. PHOTO | KAZUHIRO NOGI |AFP

It was Chepchirchir's first major victory even though she holds the Lisbon Marathon titlrle, having won the Ndakaini Half Marathon in 2013.

She outclassed the 2015 dinner Birhane Dibaba and Amane Gobena all from Ethiopian in 2:21:19 and 2:23:09 respectively.