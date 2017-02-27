Kenya: Calm Returns to Baringo After Days of Violence

Kakamega — The security situation in Baringo county is under control, the government has assured.

State House spokesperson Manoah Esipisu has said the National Police Service (NPS) is firmly in control of the conflict gripped area adding that no insecurity incidences were reported in the past two days in the county.

"The Inspector General of NPS has confirmed that there have been no incidents in the Baringo area for the last two days," Esipisu said Sunday during a press conference at the Kakamega State Lodge.

He attributed the calm in the volatile region to a recent visit by Deputy President William Ruto who launched a raft of measures geared towards enhancing law and order.

The head of the Presidential Strategic Communication Unit (PSCU) said the government was closely monitoring the situation to ensure peace and tranquillity prevails.

"It's our take at this point that the security situation is being contained but security agents remain vigilant to real with any situation that may arise," he said.

He further urged local leaders to work closely with security officers to ensure peace is maintained and humanitarian aid agencies are able to access the area to provide relief food to locals facing hunger.

"We urge the county leaders to preach peace and calm and importantly to ask citizens not to interfere with humanitarian work," he appealed.

Saturday, the Kenya Red Cross Society (KRCS) withdrew its staff from Baringo after one of its convoy was attacked by unknown assailants who looted relief food and harassed members of its staff in the Moinin area of Loruk, Baringo County.

In a press release to newsrooms, KRCS General Secretary Abbas Gullet condemned the attack saying the incident was the first to be recorded in the history of the organization which he said "had access to all areas due to our neutrality and impartiality, during all emergencies and crisis situations."

"KRCS may only resume operations when the Baringo county government guarantees the safety of our staff and resources," Gullet said asking the national government to intervene in the situation.

In his address, Sunday, Esipisu said the government will not tolerate politicians who incite locals to violence saying hate mongers will be dealt with firmly.