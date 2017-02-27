Kenya: Kalonzo Tells Peers to Stop Whining About a Rigged Election

Nairobi — Wiper Democratic Movement party leader and National Super Alliance (NASA) presidential hopeful Kalonzo Musyoka has cautioned his counterparts against creating a notion that the election will be rigged in favor of the ruling Jubilee Party (JP).

Kalonzo who was speaking on Saturday during a rally at the 64 Stadium in Eldoret told opposition members to remain positive as they approach the election and desist from whining about a twisted election outcome.

"We're not going to be talking about a stolen election. We want to give Kenyans hope... give them hope," he said. "Because if from now on you give out negative energy like talking about a stolen election -- that is negative -- we must say we are going to win beginning from now going forward."

Kalonzo challenged members of the opposition alliance to focus on how it was going to clinch power to serve Kenyans as opposed making remarks that will further complicate their chances of winning the presidency.

According to Kalonzo, opposition allied parties under the NASA need to present a message of hope in order to win the hearts of the electorate.

He further said that he was willing to sacrifice his ambition to became president to any of his peers in the alliance but however cautioned that they too must be willing to make a similar sacrifice for him.

"Do not be dismayed about who will be NASA's flag bearer. I am used to sacrificing like a donkey but we must all be people who are willing to make sacrifices, " Kalonzo told supporters during the rally also attended by Raila Odinga, Musalia Mudavadi and Moses Wetangula.

The former Vice President said alliance partners must focus their energy on winning the August 8 polls on behalf of the citizens adding that whoever wins the election must focus on serving the interests of the Kenyan people.

"This is not about one of us (NASA partners) going to State House. It is about all Kenyans going there," he said.

On Wednesday, NASA signed a pact spelling the newly formed coalition's agenda for the nation in an agreement that annulled the existence of the Coalition for Reforms and Democracy (CORD) founded on December 4, 2012.

The new outfit which brought on board former Deputy Prime Minister Musalia Mudavadi - who first fronted the idea of the formation of the alliance - however fell short of announcing its flag bearer in the forthcoming elections with a technical team comprised of representatives from Raila Odinga's Orange Democratic Movement (ODM), Kalonzo's Wiper, Musalia Mudavadi's Amani National Congress (ANC) and Moses Wetangula's Forum for the Restoration of Democracy - Kenya (FORD - K) said to be crafting a formula of arriving at team to face JP's Uhuru Kenyatta and William Ruto.

