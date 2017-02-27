27 February 2017

Capital FM (Nairobi)

Kenya: Huawei Launches World's First Smartphone With Leica Front Camera

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Susan Wong

Ahead of Mobile World Congress 2017, Huawei Consumer Business Group today launched the HUAWEI P10 and HUAWEI P10 Plus in Barcelona, Spain.

The much-anticipated additions to the P Series continue to lead the industry through old and new cross-industry collaborations with other notable brands, resulting in a stunning piece of hardware and the latest advances in software. The new P Series devices demonstrate the company's continued commitment to setting new performance standards and inspiring creative expression.

Key features include:

Leica Dual-Camera 2.0 for the HUAWEI P10 and Leica Dual-Camera 2.0 Pro Edition for the HUAWEI P10 Plus, featuring artistic portraits with precise 3D facial detection, dynamic illumination, portrait enhancements, natural bokeh effect and HUAWEI Hybrid Zoom;

The world's first Leica front camera with a new, brighter sensor and larger aperture F1.9 for outstanding self portraits;

Hyper Diamond-Cut finishing which prevents annoying fingerprints;

SuperCharge with only 30 minutes of charging will give you one days use;

Availability in Color Of The Year "Greenery" and "Dazzling Blue" - a collaboration with Pantone;

Kirin 960 processor, HUAWEI Ultra Memory and new EMUI 5.1 with industry-leading 4×4 LTE MIMO antenna system and 2×2 Wi-Fi MIMO antenna system - which means less dropped calls and signals

The HUAWEI P10 should be available in Kenya from April 2017.

Kenya

Crisis in Baringo As Red Cross Pulls Out Over Insecurity

A humanitarian crisis is looming in Baringo County after the Kenya Red Cross Society (KRCS) suspended its operations and… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.