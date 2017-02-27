Kenya: Huawei Launches World's First Smartphone With Leica Front Camera

Ahead of Mobile World Congress 2017, Huawei Consumer Business Group today launched the HUAWEI P10 and HUAWEI P10 Plus in Barcelona, Spain.

The much-anticipated additions to the P Series continue to lead the industry through old and new cross-industry collaborations with other notable brands, resulting in a stunning piece of hardware and the latest advances in software. The new P Series devices demonstrate the company's continued commitment to setting new performance standards and inspiring creative expression.

Key features include:

Leica Dual-Camera 2.0 for the HUAWEI P10 and Leica Dual-Camera 2.0 Pro Edition for the HUAWEI P10 Plus, featuring artistic portraits with precise 3D facial detection, dynamic illumination, portrait enhancements, natural bokeh effect and HUAWEI Hybrid Zoom;

The world's first Leica front camera with a new, brighter sensor and larger aperture F1.9 for outstanding self portraits;

Hyper Diamond-Cut finishing which prevents annoying fingerprints;

SuperCharge with only 30 minutes of charging will give you one days use;

Availability in Color Of The Year "Greenery" and "Dazzling Blue" - a collaboration with Pantone;

Kirin 960 processor, HUAWEI Ultra Memory and new EMUI 5.1 with industry-leading 4×4 LTE MIMO antenna system and 2×2 Wi-Fi MIMO antenna system - which means less dropped calls and signals

The HUAWEI P10 should be available in Kenya from April 2017.