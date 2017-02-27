Uganda: 500 Stranded After Eviction

Lira — Hundreds of street vendors who have been selling merchandise on several streets in Lira Town have been evicted by the Lira Municipal Council authorities in a move aimed at restoring trade order in the area.

The operation that started on Thursday and ended on Friday targeted traders who were operating along Kitgum Road, Uhuru Bar, Bar-ogole and Corner Bar.

Police and municipal authorities said accidents in Lira Town had increased due to illegal structures that affected visibility and traffic flow in the municipality.

The deputy town clerk, Mr Patrick Ogweng, said the operation aimed at clearing Lira Town of illegal structures including kiosks.

"The operation goes beyond kiosks' demolition. We look forward to re-arranging the operation of boda bodas in the town," he said.

Mr Ogweng added: "Our primary objective is not to send people out of business."

Some of the affected traders, however, accused the municipal authorities of ineffectiveness, claiming they were licensed by the municipal to do business on streets. However, they could not produce any document to support such claims. Some vendors also claim they have meager capital to stay in the Lira Main market.

