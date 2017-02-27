Uganda: Witch Doctor Fails to Secure Witness in Baby Kidnap Case

Kampala — A witch doctor accused of kidnapping and mutilating a one-year-old toddler in 2008 has failed to present witnesses to defend himself.

Through his lawyer, the suspect Stephen Wasswa told court that he had failed to secure a witness, weeks after promising to do so.

Wasswa, 61, is on remand on charges of kidnap with intent to murder, an offence which attracts a maximum sentence of death upon conviction.

In his defence, Wasswa said he did not know the baby girl he is accused of kidnapping and mutilating. He also used, as an alibi, the argument that he is not a resident of the area where the incident happened.

"I came to know about the girl (Resty Nakirijja) in court. And the parents are neighbours to my mother whom I did not stay with. I even did not have any wrangles with my accusers but my mother used to tell me about their disputes whenever I would visit her," Mr Wasswa told court.

However, he did not deny practicing witchcraft but insisted that he was based in Mukono where he was arrested in January 2016 after jumping court bail pending trial in 2010.

Re-arrested

Wasswa was re-arrested from Mukono in a joint operation by the police supported by three child rights organisations.

Five prosecution witnesses, including a police investigator Vincent Twebaze, testified in the case that has dragged on for a decade.

Others are Regina Nakato the child's mother, Stephen Semabtya (father), Stephen Kiweesi and Anges Nankya who rescued the girl, Resty Nakirijja from a bush while in a sack.

Mr Sembatya testified that at the age of one-and-half years, Nakirijja (now 10 years) was kidnapped and confined in a shrine where her body parts were mutilated. He said his daughter disappeared shortly after he had a dispute with Wasswa and his deceased twin brother, Kato.

Court heard that Kato was killed by a mob in Rakai in 2008 after the baby girl was found by the roadside.

What court says

The State contends that on July 19, 2008 at Namiyaga Village in Rakai District by force, Wasswa kidnapped the girl with intent to murder or to dispose of the said child as to put her in danger of being murdered.

Meanwhile trial judge John Keitirima has set today for the assessors to give their opinion before judgment.