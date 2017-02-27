Uganda: 60 Schools Face Closure Over Standards

Wakiso — Education authorities in Nansana Municipality have closed a primary school and put several others on notice after they were found to be operating below minimum education standards.

Mr Daniel Kaweesa, the Nansana Municipality town clerk, said the crackdown on illegal schools, which will be intensified further this week, will affect at least 500 more privately owned schools, which are illegally operating in the Municipality.

"The names of the affected schools are contained in a letter we received from the municipality inspector of schools, Mr Fredrick Katongole, and we have to act in line with the government directive," Mr Kaweesa said in a telephone interview yesterday.

The reasons for the closure of the schools range from lack of licenses, illegal boarding sections, poor sanitation, unqualified teachers and poor classroom structures.

"Some schools have dormitories with no boundaries between girls and boys. They have no wardens or matrons and the pupils sleep on outlawed triple-decker beds," Mr Katongole added.

Last week, a crackdown on illegal schools in the area saw the closure of Temple Tots Nursery and Primary School.

The school had poor structures while the walls of classrooms were made out of papyrus and iron sheets and some structures had no roofs.

The pit-latrines at the school were filled up.

According to the municipal authorities, Primary Six and Seven pupils were studying together in one classroom where large rocks substituted desks.

According to the inspector, the school also had no qualified teacher.

Mr Byandoha Matayo, who identified himself as the head teacher said he is a Senior Six drop out.

One of the male teachers at the school told the municipality education team led by Mr Katongole that he was pursuing a bachelor's degree in business administration at Makerere University Business School.

The closure of illegal schools, which has seen several of them shut down across the country, following a directive by the Ministry of Education to all the district education officials countrywide to close down schools that do not meet basic requirements and minimal standards.

Mr Isaac Ssali, the deputy mayor Nansana Municipality, said although it is good to weed out illegal private schools, most government schools in the municipality are also in bad shape.

"Most government schools in the municipality have got condemned structures. They have no teachers' houses and this has led them to abscond from duty. Those inspectors are looking for the small fish," Mr Ssali said.

Meanwhile, more than 10 schools in Rakai District, which were shut down at the beginning of the school term, have since re-opened before being cleared by the district education department.

Warning

Mr Benon Mugabi, the Rakai District chairperson, said proprietors of such illegal schools risk being arrested for violating a government directive. "We resolved in a meeting held on February 14 before carrying out the operation , that every closed school must write to the Resident District Commissioner for re-inspection and verification, then forward the school name to the DEO for approval, It is really a sign of defiance if they simply reopen the schools without seeking our approval," he said.