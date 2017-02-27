Uganda: 12 People Electrocuted in Two Months - Report

Sironko — Twelve people have died in Sironko District since January due to illegal power connections according to a district security committee report.

Nine people were electrocuted in January and three in February.

The victims got electrocuted by either touching naked wires or while trying to hook directly onto the overhead bare lines. Others died while tampering with the electricity metre by adding foreign objects or removing vital parts.

According to the Sironko Resident District Commissioner (RDC), Mr Moses Wamoto Kigayi, the number could be higher than the reported figures because most people are buried silently without informing police.

He warned politicians in the district against sabotaging the ongoing Umeme operation dubbed, 'Fagiya', a Swahili word meaning sweeping. Police in Elgon region in partnership with Umeme officials last month launched a crackdown on illegal electricity connections that has since left more than 200 suspects arrested and charged.

However, a section of political leaders in the district have repeatedly accused the RDC and power distributor Umeme of conducting an illegal operation.

Some demanded the immediate transfer of the RDC, accusing him of carrying out the operation and yet power belongs to the government.

The Minister of Energy and Mineral Development, Ms Irene Muloni, said power theft has left hundreds of people in most parts of the country dead.

"Worse still, some of the people stealing electricity are paying with their lives. Let our people change their mindset of stealing power," said Ms Muloni, adding that people should get power legally instead of tapping. The Mbale Umeme manager, Mr Paul Ssempira, said Elgon region is the most hit by illegal connection in the country.

Confirmation

The Umeme media relations manager, Mr Stephen Ilungole, said last year about 28 people in Elgon region were electrocuted after stepping on illegal underground connections.

Issues

Operation. Police in Elgon region in partnership with Umeme officials last month launched a crackdown on illegal electricity connections that has since left more than 200 suspects arrested and charged.

Contention. But a section of political leaders in the district have repeatedly accused the RDC and Umeme of conducting an illegal operation. Some demanded the immediate transfer of the RDC, accusing him of carrying out the operation and yet power belongs to the government.