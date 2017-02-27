Uganda: Growing Up in a Slum Did Not Deter His Dreams

Being born in a slum is like being locked up in a box. And your dreams are locked in there with you. It takes sheer willpower and good luck to flip the lids - and keep them down - so you can crawl out.

Today, Rogers Matovu looks back at that empty box and shakes his head in wonder. "You know, my greatest joy comes when I remember that I almost lost it. The forces working against me were too many. But I made it. By the grace of God!"

On Thursday, the resident of Katwe-Kinyoro slum graduated with a first-class degree in Real Estate Management from Makerere University Business School (Mubs). He is also the former chairman of the Mubs electoral commission.

"Growing up in a slum is tricky," says the 24-year-old, continuing, "The chances of remaining there are high. A parent is never sure how their child will turn out. You might be strict but the forces pulling your child are stronger."

Growing up

By the time Matovu was born in 1993, his mother, Mary Fortunate Nakirijja, had five children from two men. Those men had claimed their children so, for the next six years, it was only Matovu and his mother living in their small room. Later, she had three other children from another man, two of whom died in infancy.

"My mother was a tailor. I did not know my father, then. When I was five, Compassion International, under their Child Development Centre (CDC) at Deliverance Church Nsambya, were visiting slums to register disadvantaged children who wanted to go to school. I was registered and enrolled at St Henry's Infant School. That year, we shifted to another slum - Kevina Zone, Nsambya."

Three weeks ago, Matovu returned to the nursery to tell his teachers he was going to graduate but it had been demolished. He sat Primary Leaving Examinations at Katwe Primary School and joined Kampala Secondary School in Kisenyi. There, things began going south.

Losing his mother

In 2006, when Matovu was 12, in Senior One, his school fees was Shs90,000. CDC Project paid Shs70,000 but his mother failed to pay the balance.

"In April, she fell seriously ill. It was so bad. My little brother was six years old and it was only the two of us looking after her. I learnt much later that she was suffering from HIV/Aids. When her condition worsened, her relatives took her to Mulago hospital where she was admitted for four weeks. Every day, after school, I would find my way to Mulago. I never once spoke to her. She was too ill to speak. One day, she held my hand and asked for my brother. No one had thought of bringing him to visit her."

One evening, towards the end of June, Matovu arrived in the ward and found his mother's bed empty. She had passed on. "It was terrible. There had been three of us. Now, the older one - the one who looked after us - was dead. After the burial, in Ssingo (Mubende District), people kept asking what would happen to us. No one volunteered to take my brother. No one knew his father or where he was. Aunt Angella from CDC explained to my relatives why I needed to continue with school. My brother remained in the village. He is still there."

With some relatives, two weeks after the burial, Matovu returned to his mother's two-room rental. But, after a few days, the relatives left for their homes. His father was unwilling to claim him. Instead, his father's relative took him to Katwe-Kinyoro, 50 metres from where he had been born. "It was a five-room house with 30 people. I did not know them. None was a friend. I got saved and began spending my free time at church. After three weeks, my father took me to his home in Kevina. I think he had reached a consensus with his wife."

Getting a livelihood

The death of his mother took its toll on him, though. At 15, Matovu found work in a makeshift video hall (kibanda). "Those seven years after my mother died were the worst. I would leave school at 4pm, drop my bag at home and go to the kibanda. I was the gate collector, earning between Shs1,000 and Shs2,000 daily. Because of the late hours I kept, I always clashed with my stepmother. In Senior Four vacation, I was living in the kibanda."

During this time, his father was working in South Sudan, selling popcorn, but the family almost never received money from him. In an entire year, he would send Shs20,000 for upkeep. He has been in South Sudan for 12 years now.

"My stepmother is a blessing to us. She is part of the support staff at Mulago hospital and with her low salary; she takes care of the home. Sometimes, out of the blue, I receive a call from my father, telling me he is in Kisenyi. Once, I found him sitting on a truck full of electronics. He never gave me any money and he did not come home."

Matovu's young sister has a casual job at Kampala Capital City Authority and she pays her tuition at Makerere University. She is in her third year doing Social Sciences. As we converse, he receives a call. It is his father.

"He has promised to attend my graduation. Anyway, whatever he is, he gave me a home. Whatever may go wrong, at least, I have somewhere to sleep."

At 16, Matovu joined a gang of four boys whom he had once gone to school with. They had dropped out in Senior Two. The gang moved around Kampala playing pool for money. They were so good that in an evening they would make Shs40,000. By 17, though, he was jaded with street life. He renewed his relationship with God and concentrated on his studies; even becoming speaker of the debate club.

Taking a gamble at university

After Senior Six, Matovu met a financial wall because CDC rarely sponsors children beyond Senior Six. He enrolled for Real Estate Management at Mubs because he felt a calling to transform the living conditions in slums. The tuition was Shs1.8m;

CDC gave him Shs300,000. "I believed God would make a way. I approached a rich gentleman in church who promised to give Shs900,000 after I had slashed his 20acres in Gayaza. With the Shs500,000 he gave me as a deposit, I got some boys from the village, rented a room, bought food and put them to work, while I returned to Mubs. After three days, they run away saying the work was too much. I had spent Shs200,000 on them."

Next, he turned to his former gang but after four days of work they also fled. In all, only two acres had been slashed and the money was finished. "I never went back to the rich gentleman. The church gave me Shs200,000 but after I deposited it, I still could not sit for exams. In the end, I let go. I immersed myself in church activities for a year."

A ray of hope

In 2012, Compassion International came up with a three-year Leadership Development Programme (LDP) that covered, among others, fundamentals of leadership, conflict management and emotional intelligence. Matovu applied and passed the three interviews. "I told them I also wanted to return to Mubs and they agreed to fully sponsor me. At Mubs, I was the guild representative councilor of my course. When I became electoral commission chairman, I wanted to do things in a godly way. I was lucky that some members of my team had undergone the LDP. Our term of office was successful."

Matovu is the Chairman of the Youth Ministry in his church and is an interpreter. He has held leadership positions in CDC and LDP. He works as a sales agent for Canaan Sites Limited, a real estate firm, and does public relations for Alfa Natural Support, a natural food supplement company. He has committed to paying the school fees of a little girl he met in church. "She is three-years-old. The family is Congolese but the father abandoned them. She is in nursery school and, together with my friends; I intend to see her through school. If God brings more children for us to support with education, we will do it. I was educated by people who did not even know me. Why wouldn't I help others?"

Future plans

Currently, Matovu teaches youths at church - and anywhere he can find a platform - what he learnt in the LDP programme. "My long-term plan is to demolish houses in slums and build affordable housing that people can own after 10 to 15 years of paying in affordable installments. I encourage young people who have dreams but are facing poverty and social discrimination not to lose hope. Change can only delay but it will finally come. They should also trust God."

Matovu's younger brother was educated by his mother's relatives and he has competed Senior Six. He often travels to the village to visit him and last week, bought him his first phone. His older siblings had a much softer life because their fathers were rich.

Others say...

I have known Rogers since he was five-years-old. He still lives in a slum. He never missed our Centre days every Saturday. I remember other children rejecting him or pushing his head down because of his poor circumstances. But surprisingly, he would literally hold his head up. When his mother died, I think God touched his father's heart to accept him. The first time he tried for the LDP he failed so he went to MUBS. We made an agreement with his father that we would pay part of his fees. We paid, the church paid, but the father failed to come through. So, he dropped out. The next year, he applied for the LDP again and he passed. He graduated in October 2016. His graduation from MUBS is an inspiration. Can you imagine growing next to drug addicts and gangsters? He is determined to sponsor a child in the CDC. He loves children, is friendly, point-blank, and loves the Lord. Angela Asubu, CDC staff