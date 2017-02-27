27 February 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Fee Commission Commences With Last Public Hearings

The Commission of Inquiry into Higher Education and Training commences with its last set of public hearings on Monday. Its focus will be on the broader social, economic and financial implications of implementing a fee-free higher education and training in South Africa. Last year President Jacob Zuma extended the deadline for the fees commission to complete its report to June 30.

He received the Commission of Inquiry into Higher Education and Training's interim report in November 2016.

It was established in January 2016, to investigate the feasibility of free higher education in South Africa.

The final report was expected to be completed within eight months. The commission's terms of reference were amended to make provision for the extension.

