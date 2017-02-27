27 February 2017

The Monitor (Kampala)

Uganda Receives 4,000 Refugees Daily - Minister

By Matrin Okudi

Adjumani — Minister for Relief, Disaster Preparedness and Refugees Hillary Onek has said on average, Uganda receives 4,000 refugees daily mainly from its neigbouring countries.

He made the remarks after West Nile leaders raised a red flag regarding the influx of refugees and how their presence was impacting negatively on the country's limited resources.

The leaders during the launch of the 10 million Euros European Union (EU) Trust Fund for northern Uganda in Mungula Refugee Settlement, Adjumani District last Thursday also highlighted the continued presence of the refugees they said had led to more substantial demands on natural resources.

Mr Onek (Lamwo County MP) said Uganda is now a home to 1.2 million refugees of which 700,000 are South Sudanese.

He appealed to the international community to take keen interest in resolving the conflicts at the neighborhood, adding that being a refugee is an unpleasant experience.

He added that the only solution to refugee influx is for the development partners to push for political stability in the war affected countries to restore some calm.

"President Museveni is working hard to ensure that peace returns in South Sudan, at least I am his cabinet minister and I know what he is going through to restore peace in the youngest nation," Mr Onek said.

Meanwhile, Gen Moses Ali, the First deputy Prime Minister, faulted Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) saying it has not done much to restore lasting peace in South Sudan.

He called for a combined effort of the UN Security Council and other players to come up with deliberate measures of ensuring that peace returns to South Sudan.

