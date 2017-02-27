South Africa: Sharks Lock Cops Two-Week Ban

Sharks lock Etienne Oosthuizen has been banned for two weeks after being found guilty of foul play during his side's Super Rugby loss to the Reds in Brisbane last Friday.

The SANZAAR foul play review committee accepted a guilty plea from Oosthuizen for contravening Law 10.4(a) - striking another player with a hand, arm or fist, after he was cited following the game at Suncorp Stadium.

Oosthuizen has been suspended from all forms of the game for two weeks, up to and including March 10.

The incident occurred in the ninth minute of the match which the Reds won 28-26.

The SANZAAR foul play review committee of Nigel Hampton QC (chairperson), Stefan Terblanche and John Langford assessed the case.

In his finding, Hampton ruled the following:

"Having conducted a detailed review of all the available evidence, including all camera angles and additional evidence, including from the player and submissions from his legal representative, Attie Heyns, the foul play review committee upheld the citing under Law 10.4(a) - striking another player with a hand, arm or fist.

"With respect to sanction the foul play review committee deemed the act of foul play merited a mid-range entry point of four weeks. However, taking into account mitigating factors including the player's good disciplinary record and early guilty plea the foul play review committee reduced the suspension to two weeks."

"The player is therefore suspended for two weeks, up to and including March 10, 2017."

All SANZAAR disciplinary matters are in the first instance referred to the foul play review committee to provide the option of expediting the judicial process.

For a matter to be dispensed with at this hearing, the person appearing must plead guilty and accept the penalty offered by the foul play review committee.

Sport24