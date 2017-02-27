Uganda: Water Scarcity Hits Kiboga, Mityana

Kiboga — Although some districts experienced some rain last week, a water crisis has continued to take its toll on residents of Kiboga, Mityana and Kyankwanzi districts, leaving hundreds of their animals dead, and hectares of crops scotched.

Kiboga District has a big percentage of its population practising livestock and crop farming, but they can no longer effectively benefit from their sweat.

A snap survey in some of the villages in Kiboga, last weekend revealed that many pastoralists are cheaply selling off their animals, after failing to get water and pasture to feed them.

"I do not have any option other than quickly selling off my cows so that they do not die. Besides water, I no longer even have grass for them," Mr Emmanuel Musiika, one of the residents in Bukomero Sub-county said.

The Kiboga East MP, Dr Keefa Kiwanuka, has also visited the most affected areas and addressed some of the victims.

Dr Kiwanuka said his visit was intended to assess the extent of the damage caused by prolonged dry spell and look for possible solutions.

"We may not have an immediate solution to the water crisis, but we can plan for the future," Dr Kiwanuka said.

Most affected is Ddwaniro Sub-county, where majority of residents are pastoralists with big herds of cattle. All the water dams in the sub-county have dried up.

In Mityana Municipality, water scarcity has persisted for four months since taps ran dry.

National Water and Sewerage Corporation (NWSC), which supplies water to the town argues that the water levels at Nakatongoli swamp, where the water is drawn, have gone down and currently have no relative source of water.

Mityana Woman MP, Judith Nabakooba, said after her discussions with NWSC officials in the Municipality, they are now considering digging boreholes which would serve the town.

According to Uganda National Meteorological Authority latest forecast report, the dry spells which have battered most parts of central region since December are likely to end early next month when the seasonal rains start.