Malawi: Music Website Nyimbo Zathu Introduces TNM Internet Bundle for Downloads

Malawian music website Nyimbozathumusic.com officials have announced the launch of a TNM internet bundle to download music on the website.

Percy Manyozo, chief executive officer (CEO), told Nyasa Times that the bundle can be redeemed by dialing *200*6# at a cost of only two hundred kwacha and last for 24 hours

Manyozo said the bundle will add value to the music industry and that musicians will strive for good and a creative production to earn more downloads thus making profits.

"This bundle will help the artist to enjoy the fruits of his or her creativity than before when artists were only giving out their music for free, now Nyimbo Zathu and TNM have created a music bundle to motivate artists in the country," he said.

Manyozo, a producer who also owns a music recording studio also said they want Malawian music to be elsewhere across the globe saying Malawian artists have all it takes to stand out on international scene but simply lacked exposure.

He added: "More developments are coming, be on the lookout Malawi".

Nyimbozathu.com is a Malawian music website for uploads and downloads which started its operations on January 1, 2016.

The main purpose is to put value in the music industry so that every Jim and jack should be earning something for their hard work, being it veteran or upcoming artist.