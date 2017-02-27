27 February 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: Fees - Uniosun Threatens to Dismiss 4,000 Students

By Hameed Oyegbade

Osogbo — The management of Osun State University, Osogbo has resolved to expel over 4,000 students who are yet to pay their tuition fees as the February 28 deadline ends tomorrow.

In a press statement issued from the Corporate Affairs Unit of the university yesterday and signed by the Acting Registrar, Mr Gafar Shitu, the management said students who fail to pay the tuition fees by tomorrow would no longer be considered to be students.

The Vice-Chancellor, Professor Labode Popoola earlier told newsmen that students owed the university a backlog of school fees to the tune of N2 billion.

The statement from the university said 4,410 students had not paid their fees, alleging that majority of such students had collected the money from their parents but either invested in the failed MMM scheme or diverted same to other purposes.

The statement said no fewer than 400 parents and guardians of the defaulting students had called the university help lines to report that they had long given money to their children to pay school fees.

