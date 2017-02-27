26 February 2017

Africa: South Africa Has Become the Bad Guy in Africa

South Africa's reputation on the continent has taken a battering in recent years. Increasingly, the country is being defined not by its much-lauded ideals, but by its flourishing xenophobia. And xenophobia is not just bad - it's also bad for business. By SIMON ALLISON.

Six years ago, when I began reporting on and in the African continent, it was a great time to be a South African in Africa. Perhaps naively, we were still perceived as a force for good on the continent, a moral leader that strived to project democratic values and uphold human rights. We were the Rainbow Nation, we were the vanguard of the African Renaissance, and we preached Ubuntu. Those terms had yet to completely lose their meaning.

Our firm grip on the moral high ground had real world benefits, too. South African companies often found it easier to do business in Africa than their European or American rivals, and were treated with less suspicion. Our diplomats used this extraordinary soft power to shape continental affairs. As a journalist, I found that my nationality opened doors that were closed to others; on the basis of that precious green passport, I could draw often from a deep...

