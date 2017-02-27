27 February 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Horrific Knee Injury Sidelines Lions Centre

Lions centre Howard Mnisi's season is over after suffering a serious knee injury.

Mnisi, 27, left the field early in his side's 28-25 Super Rugby win against the Cheetahs in Bloemfontein on Saturday.

The Lions announced on Monday that he midfielder has suffered multiple ligament injuries of the knee, including his anterior cruciate ligament (ACL), lateral collateral ligament (LCL) and posterior cruciate ligament (PCL).

He will require surgery and is expected to be out for at least nine months.

In their next Super Rugby match, the Lions host the Waratahs at Ellis Park this Saturday (15:05 kick-off).

